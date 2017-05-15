Business

May 15, 2017 3:24 AM

Comey's firing, health care fuel voters' anger with GOP

By BILL BARROW and SARA BURNETT Associated Press
MCHENRY, Ill.

Voters in Republican districts crucial to the GOP majority in the House have been venting their frustrations with the GOP health care bill and other issues.

They are sounding off about President Donald Trump's abrupt firing of FBI Director James Comey, too.

Republicans in some districts have faced a backlash at raucous town halls over their support for the House health care bill. Other lawmakers have simply avoided holding forums.

A retired biology teacher in northwest Chicago, Jeannie Scown, says her Republican congressman, Randy Hultgren, has to understand that sick people vote.

Democrats see such displays of displeasure as evidence of the enthusiasm they need to break the GOP's monopoly control of Washington in next year's midterm elections. The party needs to flip 24 seats to control the House.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos