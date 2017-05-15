Business

May 15, 2017 7:37 AM

Romania: 20,000 finance ministry workers strike over wages

The Associated Press
BUCHAREST, Romania

A trade union says some 20,000 public sector finance employees have gone on strike across Romania to protest a move to cut their salaries.

Finance ministry employees who staged a walkout Monday are opposed to a draft law that a trade union says will lead to salaries being slashed by 10 to 35 percent.

The National Federation of Finance Trade Unions wants the government to maintain current bonuses that reflect "the complexity and importance" of work performed by finance ministry employees and agencies subordinated to the ministry.

Bogdan Stan who heads the government agency responsible for tax collection and tax law enforcement urged employees on Monday to give up their strike, saying he had made a proposal for employees to retain a 15 percent bonus they currently receive.

