Business

May 15, 2017 7:54 AM

Thermo Fisher buying Patheon for $5.2 billion

The Associated Press
WALTHAM, Mass.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is buying Patheon for $5.2 billion, giving the scientific instrument maker more access to the contract development and manufacturing organization market.

Thermo Fisher will pay $35 for each share of Patheon NV, based in the Netherlands. That's a 35 percent premium to the company's Friday closing price of $26.

Patheon's stock soared more than 33 percent in Monday premarket trading.

The companies value the transaction at $7.2 billion, including debt.

Patheon, which had 2016 revenue of approximately $1.9 billion, will become part of Thermo Fisher's laboratory products and services unit.

Thermo Fisher, which is based in Waltham, Massachusetts, anticipates about $120 million in total savings by the third year after the transaction closes.

The deal is expected to close by the end of the year.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos