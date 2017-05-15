Business

May 15, 2017 8:02 AM

Moody's buying Bureau van Dijk for about $3.27 billion

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Credit ratings agency Moody's Corp. is buying financial data company Bureau van Dijk for about $3.27 billion.

Bureau van Dijk provides private company data for more than 220 million businesses. It had 2016 revenue of $281 million. The company, with its headquarters in Amsterdam, is owned by the fund EQT VI, which is part of alternative investment firm EQT.

Bureau van Dijk will be folded into Moody's Analytics' research, data and analytics division.

The deal is targeted to close late in the third quarter and needs regulatory approval in the European Union.

Moody's is based in New York City.

