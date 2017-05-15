Business

May 15, 2017 9:31 AM

Albania blocks 26 tons of bad poultry imported from Brazil

The Associated Press
TIRANA, Albania

Albanian authorities say they have blocked 26 metric tons of poultry imported from Brazil because it was found to contain high levels of salmonella.

A statement Monday of the Food National Authority said the poultry had arrived at the Durres port some days ago.

It was imported from a local company which is under investigation, it added.

Brazil is a main source of poultry and pork for Albanian companies.

Authorities say that since spring this year after the news of the bad meat exports they regularly have checked meat coming from Brazil.

