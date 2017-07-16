Business

July 16, 2017 10:47 AM

Deadline nears in Alabama for disaster loans due to drought

The Associated Press
MONTGOMERY, Ala.

Small businesses, agricultural cooperatives, aquaculture businesses and most private nonprofit organizations have until Aug. 8 to file for federal economic injury disaster loans in Alabama as a result of the drought that began Nov. 29, 2016.

The U.S. Small Business Administration's loan program covers working capital and can be up to $2 million with interest rates of 3.125 percent for eligible small businesses and 2.5 percent for nonprofit organizations.

The disaster declaration includes: Baldwin, Butler, Clarke, Conecuh, Covington, Escambia, Mobile, Monroe and Washington counties in Alabama.

Applicants may apply online via SBA's secure website at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela or by calling the SBA's Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955.

Completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, Texas 76155.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video