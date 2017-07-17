Business

July 17, 2017 7:54 AM

Trian's Peltz seeks a seat on board at Procter & Gamble

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Activist investor Nelson Peltz is attempting to secure a seat on the board at Procter & Gamble board member, seeking faster changes at the consumer products company.

Peltz's Trian Fund Management LP, which owns about $3.3 billion worth of shares at Procter & Gamble, said Monday that it's interested in helping Procter & Gamble improve its performance, saying that its financial performance over the last 10 years has been disappointing. The company's sales have declined over the last three years.

Trian said that it's not looking to break up P&G or replace CEO David Taylor or remove other board members.

The Procter & Gamble Co., based in Cincinnati, said in a release that it's maintained an active dialogue with Trian, but that it's sticking with strategy.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video