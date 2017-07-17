FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2016, file photo, U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., attends a forum with South Dakota's congressional delegation in Mitchell, S.D. Rounds is set to host a tele-town hall to talk about the Senate Republican health care bill and other issues Monday night, July 17, 2017.
July 17, 2017 11:14 PM

Rounds defends GOP efforts to replace Obama health care law

The Associated Press
PIERRE, S.D.

U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds has defended Senate Republican efforts to both repeal and replace the Obama-era health care law.

The South Dakota Republican discussed the Senate GOP health care bill during a Monday evening tele-town hall.

At least two questioners raised their support for repealing the Affordable Care Act. Rounds says a replacement is also necessary to help people afford transitioning away from Obama's law.

Most people who asked questions simply provided a first name. It wasn't immediately clear how they were selected.

Rounds says tele-town halls are a tool that allows him to connect with people statewide while work requires him to be in Washington.

Shortly before the call, two more GOP senators announced their opposition to the bill, leaving Republicans short of the votes they need to pass it.

