One of two smoke stacks at former Sappi paper mill property, standing over 200-feet-tall crumbles to the ground after it was imploded on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 in Muskegon, Mich. City officials were concerned that the "Power House Stack No. 1" was a public safety risk after large cracks developed in the stack. Public safety officials set up a 1,000-foot perimeter around the site to keep onlookers safe from asbestos-laden dust from the towering stack's debris.
Business

July 18, 2017 10:06 AM

Smokestack demolished at former Michigan paper mill site

The Associated Press
MUSKEGON, Mich.

A 70-year-old smokestack on the site of a former paper mill in western Michigan has been demolished.

The Muskegon Chronicle posted video of the implosion , which left behind rubble and cloud of dust Tuesday morning in Muskegon. The demolition of "Power House Stack No. 1" came amid concerns by city officials that it might collapse if left standing.

Police set up a perimeter around the site to keep onlookers safe from asbestos-laden dust. The newspaper reports (http://bit.ly/2vdPLNe ) officials had determined it was too dangerous to remove asbestos from the smokestack before demolition.

Another smokestack, the 72-year-old "recovery boiler chimney," still stands at the former Sappi Paper Mill site. Crews will remove asbestos paint prior to demolition.

Plans call for the site to be transformed into the Windward Pointe mixed-use development.

