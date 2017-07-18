Smokestack demolished at former Michigan paper mill site

One of two smoke stacks at former Sappi paper mill property, standing over 200-feet-tall crumbles to the ground after it was imploded on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 in Muskegon, Mich. City officials were concerned that the "Power House Stack No. 1" was a public safety risk after large cracks developed in the stack. Public safety officials set up a 1,000-foot perimeter around the site to keep onlookers safe from asbestos-laden dust from the towering stack's debris. Muskegon Chronicle via AP Joel Bissell