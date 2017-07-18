Business

July 18, 2017 8:56 AM

Officials try to figure out why roaches swarmed from manhole

The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA

The Philadelphia Water Department is trying to figure out what caused thousands of cockroaches to emerge from a manhole and swarm a neighborhood.

Pat Wall tells WCAU-TV (http://bit.ly/2uE9Y1M ) that the bugs emerged Sunday night and have been invading her Bridesburg neighborhood ever since. She says the bugs were so thick residents couldn't see the ground.

Water department spokesman John DiGiulio says crews will be out Tuesday investigating. He says a sewer inlet might be clogged with food and trash that can attract the bugs, which are also known to multiply in warmer weather.

In the meantime, residents say they're spraying their homes and stomping the bugs to keep them away.

___

This story has been corrected to show the name of the neighborhood is Bridesburg, not Bridgesburg.

