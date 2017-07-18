Teenager who killed man over spilled coffee gets 20 years

Marquest Hall, right, 17, is sentenced to 20 years in prison for the stabbing death of 52-year-old Antonio Muralles outside of Stamford's downtown McDonalds in March 2015, during a sentencing hearing in Stamford Superior Court in Stamford, Conn., Tuesday, July 18, 2017. Prosecutors say Muralles had just left a Stamford McDonald's with a coffee when he inadvertently bumped into Hall and a friend and spilled some coffee on them. Hearst Connecticut Media via AP Michael Cummo