July 18, 2017 10:15 AM

Pot plants, fighting roosters seized in California desert

The Associated Press
VICTORVILLE, Calif.

Authorities arrested three people including a 78-year-old man after finding nearly 2,000 marijuana plants and 200 fighting roosters in a raid at a Southern California desert property.

KABC-TV reported Monday (http://bit.ly/2vy4Ato ) that San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies made the discoveries while serving a search warrant in the El Mirage area.

The pot plants were part of a large outdoor grow operation including several greenhouses.

Officials say the roosters were being trained for illegal cockfighting.

Three men — ages 78, 62 and 22 — could face charges related to the marijuana. Officials plan to seek charges against the older man related to the cockfighting birds.

