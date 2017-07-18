When you should - and shouldn't - tap your Roth IRA early

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2014, file photo, a couple walks down the Bacon Gallery at the Erie Art Museum, in Erie, Pa. Most retirement accounts are for one purpose: The money goes in and stays in until retirement. Understandably, that lengthy lockdown doesn’t always sit well with younger investors. The Roth IRA has extra flexibility: Contributions are made with after-tax dollars, so the IRS lets you take them out at any time without additional taxes or penalties. Erie Times-News via AP, File Jarid A. Barringer