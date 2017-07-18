Energy Secretary Rick Perry listens to a question at a news conference, Tuesday, July 18, 2017, at the National Press Club in Washington.
Energy Secretary Rick Perry listens to a question at a news conference, Tuesday, July 18, 2017, at the National Press Club in Washington. Jacquelyn Martin AP Photo
July 18, 2017 11:56 AM

Perry touts energy exports, awaits study on electric grid

By MATTHEW DALY Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Energy Secretary Rick Perry says the Trump administration is pushing for increased exports of natural gas and other energy sources as its seeks U.S. "energy dominance" in the global market.

Perry said he and President Donald Trump have offered a "comforting" message to energy companies seeking to export liquefied natural gas: "If you meet the rules, here's your permit."

Perry also touted increased U.S. oil and coal exports to boost energy production and jobs.

Perry said Tuesday he has not seen a widely expected department study into the reliability of the electric grid. A draft version leaked to news outlets indicates that renewable power and federal regulations have had little impact on reliability.

Perry said he's among those "breathlessly waiting to get my hands on it."

