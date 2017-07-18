Wife of senator on military duty to fill in for him

FILE - In this Thursday, June 29, 2017, file photo, Republican Senators, John Braun and Ann Rivers talk to the media about the agreement reached on an education funding plan in Olympia, Wash. Braun's wife, Marlo Braun,

not pictured) has been sworn Tuesday, July 18, 2017, in as a temporary senator in order to fill in for the Centralia Republican while he's participating in required military training for the U.S. Navy Reserve.