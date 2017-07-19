S. Korean earthquake expert funneled bribes through US banks

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2006, file photo, Heon-Cheol Chi, director of the Korea Earthquake Research Center explains about the concerns of a possible nuclear test growing in North Korea in front of real time event map at the Korea Institute of Geoscience and Mineral Resources in Daejon, some 165 kilometers

100 miles) south of Seoul, South Korea. Heon-Cheol Chi was convicted Monday, July 17, 2017, of taking more than $1 million in bribes from companies in Pasadena, Calif., and England and funneling proceeds through U.S. banks.