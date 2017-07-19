Business

July 19, 2017 2:27 AM

Timetable described for West Virginia road projects

The Associated Press
CHARLESTON, W.Va.

West Virginia Transportation Secretary Tom Smith says the Justice administration's road and bridge reconstruction initiative will start with about $350 million of road resurfacing in the next few months originally scheduled for 2018 and 2019.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that Smith told contractors Tuesday that phase will emphasize more heavily traveled secondary roads ineligible for federal funding.

About $440 million in bonds are planned to go to market in October and in March producing revenue for bigger projects like bridge replacements and interstate repairs.

He says about $130 million in Parkways Authority bonds also will be issued early next year, the first installment of about $500 million.

Should voters pass an October referendum, he says another $600 to $800 million of bonds will be issued in March.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video