In this July 18, 2017, photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. McConnell’s image as a dauntless legislative tactician has been dented as the banner Republican effort to scuttle President Barack Obama’s health care law crumbled this week. Andrew Harnik AP Photo
Business

July 19, 2017 3:19 AM

Crumbling health bill dents McConnell image as top tactician

By ALAN FRAM Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's image as a dauntless legislative tactician has been dented as the banner Republican effort to scuttle President Barack Obama's health care law crumbled this week.

The Kentucky Republican's two attempts to craft replacement legislation that would attract needed GOP votes have collapsed. Republican opposition seems likely to doom a vote next week on his Plan C, a bill simply repealing much of Obama's statute.

Along the way, conservative Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson accused McConnell of a "serious breach of trust" by telling moderates that proposed Medicaid cuts would not occur. He's had surprises from other GOP senators, too.

McConnell concedes the health care setback has been "a very, very challenging experience for all of us."

