Afghan team among medal winners at global robotics event

Team Afghanistan, from second from left, Kawsar Rashan, Lida Azizi, Somayeh Faruqi, and Rodaba Noori, next to a member of Team Australia, left, hug before their final round of competition at the FIRST Global Robotics Challenge, Tuesday, July 18, 2017, in Washington. The challenge is an international robotics event with teams from over 100 countries. Jacquelyn Martin AP Photo