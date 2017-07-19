EXCHANGE: Mendota veteran relives his youth on TBM Avenger

In this June 25, 2017 photo, Jim Lair 90, is strapped into Brad Deckert's TBM Avenger at the Illinois Valley Regional Airport in Peru, Ill. Lair, served in the Navy in 1944-45 as a radio operator on TBM aircrafts. He hadn't been inside a TBM Avenger since December of 1945 when Deckert said he could give Lair a ride in his plane. "It felt like old times," Lair said, "and brought back a lot of memories of guys that I was flying with in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, and out on the carrier, too." NewsTribune via AP Scott Anderson