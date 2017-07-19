Business

July 19, 2017 5:20 AM

Spice maker McCormick buys Reckitt Benckiser's food brands

LONDON

U.S. spice maker McCormick & Company has bought Reckitt Benckiser's food business in a $4.2 billion deal.

The American company fought off rival bidders to purchase French's mustard and Frank's RedHot brands.

The deal will create a combined group with annual sales of around $5 billion.

Lawrence E. Kurzius, McCormick's CEO, says the deal will allow the company to create "an even more diverse and complete flavor product offering."

It comes as Reckitt re-focuses the group on consumer health and hygiene products after it bought U.S. baby formula maker Mead Johnson in a move that will help the company grow in China.

Shore Capital analyst Darren Shirley says Reckitt "is achieving a very attractive valuation for a North American food business, in our view."

