July 19, 2017 7:11 AM

Morgan Stanley posts 2Q profit

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Morgan Stanley (MS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.76 billion.

The company, based in New York, said it had earnings of 87 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $10.86 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $9.5 billion.

Morgan Stanley shares have risen roughly 7 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased almost 10 percent. The stock has increased 60 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MS

