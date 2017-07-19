Police: Paving worker killed when hit by co-worker's truck

State police and federal workplace safety officials are investigating after a Pennsylvania paving worker was reportedly run over by a co-worker and killed.
Troopers say 51-year-old Donald Moyers was behind the truck when the co-worker accidentally backed over him about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday. The men were working on an intersection in Jefferson Township, Butler County.
Occupational Safety and Health Administration officials are investigating.
The men worked for Wiest Asphalt Products & Paving.
Autopsy results were not immediately available Wednesday.
Comments