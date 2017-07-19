Business

July 19, 2017 8:39 AM

Police: Paving worker killed when hit by co-worker's truck

The Associated Press
BUTLER, Pa.

State police and federal workplace safety officials are investigating after a Pennsylvania paving worker was reportedly run over by a co-worker and killed.

Troopers say 51-year-old Donald Moyers was behind the truck when the co-worker accidentally backed over him about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday. The men were working on an intersection in Jefferson Township, Butler County.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration officials are investigating.

The men worked for Wiest Asphalt Products & Paving.

Autopsy results were not immediately available Wednesday.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video