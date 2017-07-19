Fire destroys barn, kills cows on northern New York farm

More than 100 dairy cows and calves are believed to have been killed after a fire broke out in a large barn on a farm near the Canadian border in northern New York.
Fire officials in Clinton County say a passer-by spotted the fire around 7 p.m. Tuesday at the farm in the town of Beekmantown, about 15 miles from the border. Fire departments from surrounding communities and Quebec responded.
A few dozen cows were set loose in a nearby field, but many others apparently died in the blaze. The exact number hasn't been released.
The couple that owns the farm wasn't at home at the time of the fire.
Some of the firefighters suffered minor injuries.
The cause of the blaze is being investigated.
