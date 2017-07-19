In this July 18, 2017 photo released by the Midland County Sheriff's Department, a 1959 Piper Pacer single engine plane is shown upside down in Jasper Township, Mich. Ronald Lee Schultz, 79, escaped serious injury after crashing while attempting to land at a grass landing strip.
In this July 18, 2017 photo released by the Midland County Sheriff's Department, a 1959 Piper Pacer single engine plane is shown upside down in Jasper Township, Mich. Ronald Lee Schultz, 79, escaped serious injury after crashing while attempting to land at a grass landing strip. Midland County Sheriffs Department via AP)

July 19, 2017 11:52 AM

79-year-old pilot escapes serious injury in Michigan crash

JASPER TOWNSHIP, Mich.

Authorities say a 79-year-old pilot escaped serious injury after crashing while attempting to land at a grass landing strip in Michigan.

The Midland County sheriff's office says Ronald Lee Schultz was flying alone in his single-engine plane on Tuesday when the landing gear struck corn that was growing in a field near the landing strip, causing the plane to hit the ground. The plane landed and flipped.

The sheriff's office says in a statement that he had a cut finger and bumped his head. Schultz was treated at the scene by paramedics.

