Business

July 19, 2017 10:19 PM

Lawmaker facing scrutiny over campaign-finance funds quits

The Associated Press
PHOENIX

A state legislator under investigation for allegedly violating Arizona's clean election financing laws has resigned.

Rep. Jesus Rubalcava, D-Gila Bend, announced Wednesday that his resignation is effective on July 28.

The freshman lawmaker was facing scrutiny from the Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission for his use of public campaign-finance funds in 2016.

The commission's executive director, Tom Collins, says Rubalcava's resignation doesn't moot the investigation, which will continue and Rubalcava still faces possible penalties.

Rubalcava represented a district that sprawls from parts of Goodyear and Buckeye to Tucson and Yuma.

The legislative session resumes in January.

