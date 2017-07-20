Bank of Japan keeps stimulus intact, cuts inflation outlook

In this Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016 photo, Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda speaks during a news conference at the central bank headquarters in Tokyo. Japan's central bank has opted to keep its lavish monetary stimulus intact while downgrading its outlook for inflation. The Bank of Japan's policy meeting ended Thursday, July 20 2017, with no change to its injections of trillions of yen

hundreds of billions of dollars) into the economy each year through government bond purchases.