S. Carolina bridge still closed after netting falls on cars

Authorities continued to work to clear a South Carolina bridge closed to after protective netting meant to catch construction debris fell onto the roadway, trapping some drivers.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation says the Don N. Holt Bridge remained closed to traffic early Thursday.
Traffic in both directions on the bridge came to a halt during the Wednesday afternoon commute when the netting fell during a storm. North Charleston police say about a dozen drivers were rescued from their vehicles, and no injuries have been reported. One person was taken to the hospital for what appeared to be a panic attack.
Strong thunderstorms rumbling through the area prompted the National Weather Service to issue a severe thunderstorm warning Wednesday afternoon.
