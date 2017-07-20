FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2015, file photo, a man smokes a cigarette as he walks past a shop displaying a Marlboro sign at a market in Jakarta, Indonesia. Philip Morris International Inc. reports financial results, Thursday, July 20, 2017.
Business

July 20, 2017 7:13 AM

Philip Morris misses 2Q profit forecasts

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $1.78 billion.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $1.14.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.23 per share.

The seller of Marlboro and other cigarette brands posted revenue of $19.32 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $6.92 billion.

Philip Morris shares have increased 33 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 10 percent. The stock has increased 22 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PM

