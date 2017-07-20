Business

July 20, 2017 7:25 AM

Spanish banker's death was suicide, officials say

The Associated Press
MADRID

Judicial authorities in Spain say that autopsy results show the Spanish banker involved in graft scandals who was found dead this week with a bullet to his chest deliberately shot himself.

The body of Miguel Blesa, the 69 year-old former chairman of the disappeared Caja Madrid, was found Wednesday in the garage of a private hunting estate in southern Spain after he told other guests he was going to move his car.

The forensic report confirms the widespread speculation it had been a case of suicide.

Blesa had been waiting for the result of an appeal to a six-year prison sentence for misusing corporate credit cards issued by Bankia SA, which absorbed Caja Madrid in 2011. Bankia was later nationalized and bailed out for 18 billion euros ($24 billion).

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video