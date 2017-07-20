Business

July 20, 2017 10:21 AM

Oregon city clashes with company over 'dead flesh' smell

The Associated Press
STANFIELD, Ore.

Residents in a small Oregon city say the fumes coming from a nearby potato dehydration plant smell like "dead flesh," have sent one person into an asthma attack and made another vomit.

The frustrated residents reached a boiling point on Tuesday at the Stanfield City Council meeting, where they hammered their leaders for not taking care of the problem — and those leaders listened.

The East Oregonian reports (http://bit.ly/2uMrJvQ ) the City Council unanimously approved a motion at the meeting directing city staff to fine 3D Idapro Solutions and seek a court order to shut down the company's plant.

The state Department of Environmental Quality contacted the company last week about the smell. State officials said the company immediately responded, stating a mechanism that suppresses the smell was damaged in a winter fire.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video