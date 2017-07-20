AP Explains: What are Trump's options in Venezuela?

FILE - In this June 24, 2017 file photo, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, left, talks to his Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez during Army Day celebrations at Fuerte Tiuna, in Caracas, Venezuela. Padrino Lopez challenged on Wednesday, July 19, 2017 the countries that have declared against the government's initiative to rewrite Venezuela's constitution, saying the nation will not submit to foreign governments. Fernando Llano, File AP Photo