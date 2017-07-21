Wastewater system management workshop set in West Virginia

A workshop on managing water and wastewater systems in rural communities is set for next month in West Virginia.
West Virginia University is offering the free workshop Aug. 11 in Flatwoods.
WVU says in a news release that the workshop will help small utilities assess their systems' strengths and weaknesses and develop plans for improving operations. The workshop is aimed at systems serving populations of less than 4,000.
The program, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, is a partnership between WVU's National Environmental Services Center and the University of Kentucky's Water Resources Research Institute. University instructors will focus on 10 management areas such as product quality and infrastructure stability.
System managers, operators and board members and local decision makers such as county commissioners are invited to attend.
