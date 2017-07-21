Siemens halts deliveries to Russian firms over Crimea case

FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2013 file photo flags of German engineering conglomerate Siemens AG fly during an annual shareholder meeting in Munich, southern Germany. German industrial conglomerate Siemens AG says Friday, July 21, 2017 it’s halting deliveries of power generation equipment to state-controlled companies in Russia and selling its stake in a Russian company that offers services for power plant control systems. Matthias Schrader, File AP Photo