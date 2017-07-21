Kushner adds at least $10M in assets to revised disclosure

FILE - In this March 17, 2017, file photo Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, and her husband Jared Kushner, senior adviser to President Donald Trump, attend a joint news conference with the president and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Kushner has added more than 70 assets worth at least $10.6 million to his revised personal financial disclosure. According to the disclosure, the additional assets were “inadvertently omitted” from an earlier form. The revised form was certified by the Office of Government Ethics on July 20 and released on July 21. Ivanka Trump, also filed new federal disclosures. She reported assets of at least $66 million and earned at least $13.5 million in income last year from her various business ventures. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo