Business

July 22, 2017 10:28 AM

Auctions coming for 270 foreclosed properties in 8 counties

The Associated Press
LANSING, Mich.

More than 270 tax-foreclosed properties in eight Michigan counties will be offered at public auctions.

The state Treasury department says the auctions will be held between July 31 and Aug. 28.

The residential and commercial properties in Branch, Clinton, Iosco, Keweenaw, Livingston, Luce, Mecosta and Shiawassee counties have been foreclosed due to delinquent property taxes. The counties have chosen to use the state of Michigan as their foreclosing governmental unit.

The state says bidders assume the responsibility to thoroughly research the properties with the municipalities where the parcels are located.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video