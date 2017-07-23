BBC women demand action on gender pay gap now, not in future

FILE - In this file photo dated June 10, 2013, Broadcaster and journalist Clare Balding poses for a photo in London. Several prominent women at the BBC, including Balding have written an open letter Sunday July 23, 2017, to BBC Director-General Tony Hall saying documents released last week confirmed that "women at the BBC are being paid less than men for the same work." and said they want the broadcaster's gender pay gap to be resolved now rather than in several years. PA FILE via AP Ian West