Uber's airport service in Madrid under attack from town hall

In this photo taken on June 11, 2014, a taxi driver protests against Uber during a 24 hour taxi strike in Madrid, Spain. In a statement Saturday July 22, 2017, the city of Madrid has asked Spain's anti-trust watchdog to investigate whether Uber's new airport transport service violates fair competition laws saying tariffs may violate several articles of the Law of Unfair Competition and consumer rights if they are below the cost of providing the service. Paul White AP Photo