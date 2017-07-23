Indiana port gets new bulk terminal operator

An Indiana port on Lake Michigan has gotten a new bulk terminal operator that hopes to double the port's cargo volume in the next two years.
Metro Ports President Michael Ferguson told The (Northwest Indiana) Times (http://bit.ly/2tr6oIn) that the California-based company hopes to improve cargo volume at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor by increasing volumes, finding opportunities with its current clients and bringing back shipments that once arrived at the port but no longer do.
"We've got 27 operations around the United States, but nothing on the Great Lakes," Ferguson said. "We've got some pretty strong growth plans."
The company will handle cargo on the port's East Harbor including steelmaking, agricultural, manufacturing, energy and construction products. Federal Marine Terminals will oversee the port's West Harbor.
Last year, the port saw nearly 2.6 million tons of cargo. It brought the port to its highest three-year cargo total in its more than 50-year history.
Ports of Indiana Chief Executive Officer Rich Cooper said Metro Ports is the country's oldest stevedoring company and its presence at the port is a "game changer."
"This is a great opportunity to add a great company that will bring greater capacity to the market," said Heather Ennis, Northwest Indiana Forum President and Chief Executive Officer. "That means being able to attract more businesses, and an exciting future for the community."
