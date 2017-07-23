Alaska Legislature to meet Thursday on construction budget

The Alaska Legislature is coming back to the state Capitol in Juneau.
The Juneau Empire reports (http://bit.ly/2gUEwq2 ) the Legislature will convene Thursday for what is expected to be a one-day special session to pass the state's capital construction budget.
The capital budget funds road construction and building projects across Alaska, and most of its funding will come from the federal government, but it — like the state's multibillion-dollar operating budget — was caught in the political divide between the coalition House Majority and the predominantly Republican Senate Majority.
An agreement between those two sides has now been reached.
Senate Majority Leader Peter Micciche says the Legislature conducted a straw poll, and Thursday is the day the group will meet.
