Business

July 24, 2017 12:06 AM

Vermont gives grant to program that trains at-risk youth

The Associated Press
BENNINGTON, Vt.

The Vermont Department of Labor has awarded a grant for an 11th time to a program that works to educate and train at-risk youth.

The Sunrise Family Resource Center received the Summer Employment Opportunity grant to create the six-week work experience and education program. The Bennington Banner reports (http://bit.ly/2tmrxiw ) this summer fifteen youth have been placed in paid work experiences with onsite Sunrise mentors.

Students receive instruction in soft skills such as professional attire, language, timeliness, cellphone use and communication skills. In addition, local business leaders and educators offer workshops at Sunrise on budgeting, establishing credit, banking, nutrition, safe relationships, dental hygiene, substance abuse, family planning and apartment maintenance among others.

