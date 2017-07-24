Business

July 24, 2017 3:16 AM

Dispensary owner offers free weed for trash clean-up

The Associated Press
GARDINER, Maine

A small business owner in Maine is using a peculiar incentive to encourage residents to clean up their town.

WCSH-TV reports (http://on.wcsh6.com/2eEAtNL ) Dennis Meehan, owner of Summit Medical Marijuana in Gardiner, offered residents who collected trash Saturday free marijuana. Meehan's company advertised the cleanup effort on their Facebook.

Meehan says he decided to try the day of service after hearing about a town in Colorado that used the exchange. The businessman says anyone who is over 21-years-old was offered free marijuana if they presented a bag of trash that was collected in town. Gifting marijuana is legal in Maine.

Meehan hopes to eventually expand the day of service to the entire state. He says the program is about bringing awareness to the "life-changing" nature of cannabis as well.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video