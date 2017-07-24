Man injured after plane rolls away, hits parked vehicle

Rhode Island officials say a man has been injured after the plane he was working on rolled through a fence and hit a parked vehicle.
A spokeswoman for the Rhode Island Airport Corporation tells the Providence Journal (http://bit.ly/2uOcUZs ) the crash happened around 4 p.m. Sunday.
The spokeswoman says the single-engine plane went through a fence at the Westerly State Airport. The airfield remained open and operational during the time of the crash.
Westerly fire and police both responded to the crash, and the man is reported to have minor injuries.
An investigation is ongoing.
