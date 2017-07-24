Business

AAA Michigan: Statewide average gas prices rise 5 cents

The Associated Press
DEARBORN, Mich.

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have risen by about 5 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club says late Sunday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.40 per gallon. That's about 14 cents more than at the same point last year.

AAA says the lowest average price was about $2.36 per gallon in the Benton Harbor area. The highest was about $2.43 in the Jackson area. It was the third week in a row that the Benton Harbor area had the lowest price and Jackson had the highest.

The Detroit-area's average rose about 1 cent from a week ago to $2.39 per gallon.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

___

Online:

http://www.fuelgaugereport.com

