July 24, 2017 7:57 AM

Pentagon identifies remains of NYC Marine killed in WWII

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Military officials say they've identified the remains of a U.S. Marine from New York City who was killed in a Pacific island battle during World War II.

The Pentagon's Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says Pvt. Joseph Carbone, of Brooklyn, was killed on the first day of the Battle of Tarawa on Nov. 20, 1943.

Carbone was serving in the 2nd Marine Division as it assaulted the atoll that's part of the Gilbert Islands. The Marines suffered heavy casualties before securing the island after a three-day battle.

Some of the Americans killed were buried in temporary cemeteries whose locations couldn't be found after the war. In 2015, the Florida-based nonprofit group History Flight found a mass grave containing the remains of 35 Marines and one sailor.

Pentagon officials say interment services for Carbone's remains are pending.

