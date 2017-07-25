Correction: Train-SUV Collision story

FILE- This Feb. 6, 2015, file photo shows the electrified third rail, bottom, that runs next to Metro-North Railroad tracks in Valhalla, N.Y. Federal investigators have concluded that a fiery crash between a commuter train and an SUV that killed six people in the suburbs in 2015 was extra deadly because of an unusual rail design, a U.S. official told The Associated Press on Monday, July 24, 2017. The rail was an under-running or under-riding design, in which a metal shoe slips underneath the electrified third rail, rather than skimming along the top. Mark Lennihan, File AP Photo