US safety board to detail findings of deadly NY train crash

FILE- In this Feb. 4, 2015, file photo, a police officer looks at an SUV that was crushed at the front of a Metro-North Railroad train in Valhalla, N.Y. Federal investigators have concluded that a fiery crash between a commuter train and an SUV that killed six people in the suburbs in 2015 was extra deadly because of an unusual rail design, a U.S. official told The Associated Press on Monday, July 24, 2017. Mark Lennihan, File AP Photo