July 25, 2017 3:08 AM

Trump administration cuts $2 million from youth non-profit

The Associated Press
CHARLOTTE, Vt.

A nonprofit group in Vermont has lost over $2 million in funding for a teen pregnancy prevention program following cuts from the Trump Administration.

WVPS-FM reports (http://bit.ly/2uSz8td ) Youth Catalytics is working to address funding problems after cuts were made in early July by the Department of Health and Human Services. In 2016, the Charlotte-based youth outreach group received a five-year grant to aid organizations working with teen pregnancy prevention that totaled about $2.8 million.

Meagan Downey, who serves as Youth Catalytics' director of special projects, says the organization has cancelled trainings. Downey says the grant made up about half of the nonprofit's budget which included staff salaries.

Downey claims the cuts were unlawful because they weren't authorized by Congress. A request for comment from HHS was not immediately returned.

