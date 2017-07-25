Woman who stole $3 million from employer sentenced

A Tennessee woman accused of stealing $3 million from a trucking company she worked for is heading to prison.
Fifty-five-year-old Tracey Perrigan, of Sparta, Tennessee was sentenced to 33 months in prison Monday. Perrigan had previously pleaded guilty to wire fraud.
Prosecutors say Perrigan authorized purchases by company drivers when she worked at the Branchburg, New Jersey facility of the unnamed New York trucking company. Officials say Perrigan, using a program called Comcheck, sent $3.25 million in company funds to a trucking company she owned with her husband from 2007 to 2015.
A judge has ordered Perrigan to pay restitution.
Comments