Former contract workers key in Mississippi Nissan union vote

FILE - In this April 6, 2016, file photograph, vehicles are suspended above other installation stations as they are moved along the assembly line at the Nissan Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant in Canton, Miss. A bid by workers at Mississippi's Nissan Motor Co. plant for United Auto Workers representation could turn on a key voting bloc: the 1,500 Nissan employees who were initially hired through contract labor agencies. Rogelio V. Solis, File AP Photo